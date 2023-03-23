Tether Gold (XAUT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $96.02 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,981.79 or 0.06920357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00361340 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,540.17 or 0.26263466 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010258 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.