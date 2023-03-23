Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Thales from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of Thales stock opened at $146.59 on Monday. Thales has a 52-week low of $107.55 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01.
Institutional Trading of Thales
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
