The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.80. 1,652,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,813. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a PEG ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

