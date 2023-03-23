The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

