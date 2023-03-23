The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.86 or 0.00057397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and $1.38 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00364089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.16 or 0.26463287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

