The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells 15,536 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 15,536 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.68, for a total value of C$1,672,916.48.

Shares of DSG stock traded up C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$108.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$95.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$72.94 and a one year high of C$109.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

