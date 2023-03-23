The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY) Upgraded by Investec to “Buy”

The Foschini Group (OTC:FHNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
The Foschini Group Stock Up 14.3 %
Shares of OTC:FHNGY opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The Foschini Group has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.89.
About The Foschini Group
