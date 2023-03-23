The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $38.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.