The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) to Buy

ESR Group (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of ESRCF remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. ESR Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.60.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

