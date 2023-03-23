The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

The Gym Group Price Performance

Shares of The Gym Group stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The Gym Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

About The Gym Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Gym Group Plc engages in provision of health and fitness facilities. It also offers group exercise classes. The company was founded by John Treharne in 2007 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.