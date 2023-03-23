The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02. The SPAR Group has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.75.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

About The SPAR Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.