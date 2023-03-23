The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
SGPPF opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.02. The SPAR Group has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$10.75.
About The SPAR Group
