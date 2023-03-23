The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $1,220,370.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99.
Toro Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of TTC stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.
Toro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Toro
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
About Toro
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
