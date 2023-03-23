The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $1,220,370.00 in Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toro alerts:

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99.

Toro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Toro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.