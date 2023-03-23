The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 244,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

