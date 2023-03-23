The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,694.04

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,694.04 ($20.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,818 ($22.33). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,808.50 ($22.21), with a volume of 514,580 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.95) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,023.33 ($24.85).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,846.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,694.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,209.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 19.30 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,024.39%.

In other news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($55,538.50). In related news, insider Dame Nicola Brewer acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($11,666.46). 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

