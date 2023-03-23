THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Receives C$61.00 Average PT from Brokerages

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of THG from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF opened at C$0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. THG has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$0.69.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

