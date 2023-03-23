Thomas Amos Purchases 50,000 Shares of Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider Thomas Amos acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,750.00 ($7,885.91).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Ambertech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

