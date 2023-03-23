Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Stan K. Erickson Buys 3,000 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $636.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

