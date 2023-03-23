Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
