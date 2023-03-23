Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar acquired 37,500 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,834.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

