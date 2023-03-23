Todd Maclin Buys 4,500 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

