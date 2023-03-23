Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Gap Down to $44.82

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.82, but opened at $43.74. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth $282,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 50.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 51,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the third quarter worth $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

