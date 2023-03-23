TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.