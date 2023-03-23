TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TTE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
TTE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after buying an additional 236,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
