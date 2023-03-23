Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Trading Up 0.4%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.57 and last traded at $52.57. Approximately 5,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYIDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

