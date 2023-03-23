Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

TTD opened at $57.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

