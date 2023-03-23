Traders Buy High Volume of Macy’s Put Options (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 77,912 put options on the company. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 42,676 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $17.02. 8,585,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

