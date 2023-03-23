Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 177,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,520,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 162,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.