Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.43.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

