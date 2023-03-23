Tribe Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $122.95 million and $727,212.69 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00360322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,407.59 or 0.26189452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

