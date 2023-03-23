TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. 112 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

