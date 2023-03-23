Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

