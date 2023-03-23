Truist Financial Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $35.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

