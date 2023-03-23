Truist Financial Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $29.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

LOB opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,114,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

