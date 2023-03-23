Truist Financial Trims Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price to $29.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 466,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

