TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

TuSimple stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

