TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
TSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
TuSimple stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $13.40.
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
