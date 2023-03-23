Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 155,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $32.14.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

