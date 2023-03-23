Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.