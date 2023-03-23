U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

USB opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

