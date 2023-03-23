UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.86 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after buying an additional 7,791,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2,242.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,661,000 after buying an additional 5,286,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

