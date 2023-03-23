UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,309,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 3,938,740 shares.The stock last traded at $19.76 and had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

