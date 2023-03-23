UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) EVP Daniel O. Landy Purchases 1,900 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH opened at $14.11 on Thursday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

