Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $185.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.07. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

