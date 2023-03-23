Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.
Insider Activity
Union Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE:UNP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.16. 956,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,579. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
Featured Stories
