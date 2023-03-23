Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $183.69

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $183.69 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 2091305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

