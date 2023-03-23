Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and $100.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.17 or 0.00022396 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00329548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08535551 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 631 active market(s) with $101,299,527.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

