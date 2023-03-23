Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.26 or 0.00022022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.77 billion and $80.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00329660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011900 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

