United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 59,667 shares trading hands.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

