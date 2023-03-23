United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,791,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,158,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,033,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

