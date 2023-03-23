Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Position Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Universal comprises 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 29.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

