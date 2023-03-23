Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

