Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:UUU opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.25.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.