UNUS SED LEO Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00012125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.19 billion and $881,884.71 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00329548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.35953211 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $949,124.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.