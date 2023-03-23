Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $44.99 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $44.99 million and approximately $231,237.05 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.50 or 0.00015834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

